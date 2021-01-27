Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given New $150.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.55.

Shares of CNI traded down $5.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.96. The company had a trading volume of 51,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,003. The firm has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.70 and a 200-day moving average of $105.84. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $116.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2,838.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 180,965,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,305,000 after buying an additional 174,805,844 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,880,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,675,564,000 after buying an additional 362,912 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,335,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,236,347,000 after buying an additional 2,227,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,351,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,882,111,000 after buying an additional 535,990 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 20,312,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,193,237,000 after buying an additional 372,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

