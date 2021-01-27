Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to $139.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.55.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $5.23 on Wednesday, hitting $101.96. 51,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,003. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $116.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.84. The company has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2,838.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 180,965,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,305,000 after purchasing an additional 174,805,844 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,880,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,675,564,000 after purchasing an additional 362,912 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,335,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,236,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,351,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,882,111,000 after purchasing an additional 535,990 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 20,312,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,193,237,000 after acquiring an additional 372,120 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.