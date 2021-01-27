Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CNI. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.45.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $5.14 on Wednesday, reaching $102.05. 43,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,003. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $2,863,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 18.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 33.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 117,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,358,000 after buying an additional 29,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

