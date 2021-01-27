Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from $144.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CNI. Barclays upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.45.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.05. 43,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,003. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $116.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,833,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,358,000 after purchasing an additional 571,356 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,609,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,936,000 after purchasing an additional 447,378 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,076,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 334,280 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 671,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,453,000 after purchasing an additional 188,988 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $18,606,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

