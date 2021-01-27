Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Lowered to $142.00 at CIBC

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target reduced by analysts at CIBC from $153.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.27% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.55.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI stock traded down $5.23 on Wednesday, reaching $101.96. The company had a trading volume of 51,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,003. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $116.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.70 and its 200 day moving average is $105.84. The company has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 745,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,874,000 after purchasing an additional 18,539 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 25,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,279,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.