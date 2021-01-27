Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to $117.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $124.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.30.

NYSE:CNI opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $116.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 573.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 214.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

