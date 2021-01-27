Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.30.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $116.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft now owns 205,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank now owns 7,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management now owns 66,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management now owns 795,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CUE Financial Group increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CUE Financial Group now owns 16,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

