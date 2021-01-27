Canadian National Railway’s (CNI) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CNI. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.55.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $3.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.33. 56,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $116.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 745,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,874,000 after acquiring an additional 18,539 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 25,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,279,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

