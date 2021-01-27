Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (CNQ) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE: CNQ) recently:

1/25/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$39.50 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$38.00 to C$42.00.

1/20/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$38.00 to C$42.00.

1/15/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) was given a new C$40.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$32.00 to C$38.00.

1/14/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$32.00 to C$38.00.

1/14/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$44.00 to C$41.00.

1/14/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$42.00.

1/7/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$30.00 to C$43.00.

12/16/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$31.00 to C$42.00.

12/10/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$34.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$36.00 to C$44.00.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$30.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$35.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.58. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$9.80 and a 1-year high of C$40.65.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.32 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 1.1156179 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s payout ratio is -332.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.21, for a total transaction of C$655,317.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,290,215.31. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.25, for a total transaction of C$770,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,617,853.08. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 46,350 shares of company stock worth $1,222,991 and have sold 249,350 shares worth $7,627,602.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

