Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Increases Dividend to $0.74 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.7436 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 26th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Canadian Pacific Railway has increased its dividend payment by 55.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Canadian Pacific Railway has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to earn $15.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Shares of CP traded down $11.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $330.29. 446,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,984. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $379.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $349.23 and a 200-day moving average of $314.32.

CP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

