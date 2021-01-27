Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.21 EPS

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $11.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.29. 446,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $379.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7436 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $485.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

