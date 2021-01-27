Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CDUAF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

OTCMKTS CDUAF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.80. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $32.32.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.