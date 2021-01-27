Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires Shares of 232,523 Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 232,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.54% of Foundation Building Materials as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 254.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Foundation Building Materials stock opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a market cap of $831.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foundation Building Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

