Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 26,268 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,268 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Aflac by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,661 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,495,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,106,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,239,000 after purchasing an additional 628,922 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,804,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,645,000 after purchasing an additional 546,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 72.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,356 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,789.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $544,146.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

