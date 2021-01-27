Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 41,380 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 783.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 551,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,058,000 after acquiring an additional 488,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $1,829,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,627 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.26. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

