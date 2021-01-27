Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $434.42 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,953,583 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 82,778 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.4% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $434,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blossom Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,347 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 48,139 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,803 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.21.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $232.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.51. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $234.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

