Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,578 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.30% of Forma Therapeutics worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

FMTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forma Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average of $41.22.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

