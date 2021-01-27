Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,508 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 57,062 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,448.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTSH opened at $79.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.56. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.26.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

