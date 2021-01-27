Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 921 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $755,124,000 after acquiring an additional 86,537 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,077,000 after acquiring an additional 88,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,916,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 63.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,296,000 after acquiring an additional 180,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 405,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,661,000 after purchasing an additional 85,319 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $378.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $386.08 and its 200 day moving average is $394.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.08 and a 12 month high of $435.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.57.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

