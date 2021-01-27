Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.89

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and traded as high as $8.02. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 456 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$957.62 million and a PE ratio of -11.81.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF)

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

