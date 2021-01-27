Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) were up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.22 and last traded at $23.80. Approximately 1,287,591 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 429,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAJ. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canon by 482.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Canon by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Canon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Canon by 592.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Canon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

