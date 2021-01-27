Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)’s stock price dropped 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $15.14. Approximately 5,089,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 6,610,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Canoo in the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

About Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Holdings Ltd. designs and manufactures electric vehicles in California. The company offers cars and commercial delivery business-to-business (B2B) vehicles along with skateboard architecture that allows to maximum utilization of vehicles. Canoo Holdings Ltd. was formerly known as EVelozcity Holdings Ltd.

