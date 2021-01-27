Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Up 6.5%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)’s share price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.10 and last traded at $37.83. 9,384,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 7,552,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.52.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. Analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canopy Growth news, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $2,719,579.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 185,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,814,494.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $2,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,200.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,842,000 after buying an additional 146,332 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,074,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,506,000 after buying an additional 30,666 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after buying an additional 544,808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after buying an additional 88,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 374,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 81,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.