Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CPXWF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

OTCMKTS:CPXWF traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $29.83. The stock had a trading volume of 463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average of $23.94. Capital Power has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

