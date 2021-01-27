Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Renaissance Capital

Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) was downgraded by analysts at Renaissance Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Capitec Bank stock opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. Capitec Bank has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $48.92.
Capitec Bank Company Profile
