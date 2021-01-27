Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Renaissance Capital

Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) was downgraded by Renaissance Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CKHGY opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. Capitec Bank has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $48.92.

About Capitec Bank

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. It operates through two segment, Retail Banking and Business Banking. The company offers various deposits products, including transactional and savings accounts; rental finance; and term loans, mortgage loans, home loans, commercial property loans, credit facilities, instalment sales and leases, and credit cards, as well as funeral and life insurance products.

