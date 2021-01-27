Cappasity (CAPP) Trading Up 11.2% Over Last Week

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 27th. Cappasity has a market cap of $595,457.52 and approximately $124,742.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cappasity has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Token Trading

