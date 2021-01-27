Capri (CPRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Capri to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Capri to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79. Capri has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $46.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Capri from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.84.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

