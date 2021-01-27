Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) Trading Up 9,900%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:MXVDF)’s share price was up 9,900% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

About Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF)

Mexivada Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mining properties. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

