Carbon Trading 17.8% Lower This Week (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $239,122.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00051243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00135166 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00293796 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00069803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00070685 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00036216 BTC.

Carbon Token Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Carbon Token Trading

Carbon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.