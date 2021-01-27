Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Trading Up 8.7%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) shares shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.42. 4,557,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 3,113,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRDF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $403.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.80.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $421,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

