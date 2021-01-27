CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $70.95 and last traded at $74.62. Approximately 1,046,565 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 850,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.96.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Get CareDx alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.21 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $1,568,438.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,321.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sasha King sold 9,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $864,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,812 shares of company stock worth $8,091,722 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CareDx by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the second quarter valued at $948,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 7.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after buying an additional 25,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000.

CareDx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.