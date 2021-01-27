Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 298.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $765,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.33. The stock had a trading volume of 253,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,265. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $78.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

