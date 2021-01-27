Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,392 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,761,000 after acquiring an additional 49,555 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,876 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.79 on Wednesday, reaching $323.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,810,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,345,123. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $314.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $330.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.561 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

