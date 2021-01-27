Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.5% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.0% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.27.

In related news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.