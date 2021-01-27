Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.94

Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.94 and traded as high as $14.92. Carrefour SA (CA.PA) shares last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 2,859,446 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on CA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.40 ($20.47) price objective on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) price objective on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.54 ($19.46).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.94.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

