Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)’s stock price was down 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.17 and last traded at $12.62. Approximately 653,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 503,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

CARS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.43.

The firm has a market cap of $850.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. The company had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $747,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the third quarter worth $1,685,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 27.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 162.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 62,331 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

