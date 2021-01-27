Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Down 8.4%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) traded down 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $235.13 and last traded at $239.31. 3,464,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 1,639,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carvana from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Carvana from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.66 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total value of $13,646,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $262,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,921,438 shares of company stock worth $715,212,271. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,620,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,380,000 after buying an additional 396,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,839,000 after buying an additional 136,277 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,933,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,311,000 after buying an additional 366,809 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,278,000 after buying an additional 407,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,388,000 after buying an additional 136,524 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

