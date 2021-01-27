carVertical Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. One carVertical token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. carVertical has a market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00071812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.25 or 0.00906414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00050297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.40 or 0.04404574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017721 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical (CV) is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

