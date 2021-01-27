Caspian Sunrise plc (CASP.L) (LON:CASP) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Caspian Sunrise plc (CASP.L) (LON:CASP)’s share price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02). Approximately 492,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 705,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

The company has a market capitalization of £38.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.27.

About Caspian Sunrise plc (CASP.L) (LON:CASP)

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil in Central Asia. The company has a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Roxi Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Caspian Sunrise plc in March 2017.

