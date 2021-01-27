Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury Sells 7,500 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $577,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, January 12th, Daniel Bradbury sold 12,113 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $948,326.77.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Daniel Bradbury sold 30,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $2,090,700.00.

Shares of CSTL traded down $6.18 on Wednesday, reaching $64.79. The stock had a trading volume of 473,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.03. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $84.00.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,190.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 32.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth $1,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.