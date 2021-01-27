Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Trading Up 36.1%

Shares of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) were up 36.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 709,786,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 293,900,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19.

About Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

