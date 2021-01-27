Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) traded down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.51. 1,095,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 907,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $50.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 40,163 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 281.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 95,587 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $697,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $276,000. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

