Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Shares Down 9.2%

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) shares were down 9.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 1,460,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 364% from the average daily volume of 314,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBIO shares. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a market cap of $127.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBIO. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,197 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 863,871 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 28,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

