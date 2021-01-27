Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Lifted by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,844 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Caterpillar worth $75,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.45.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $184.25 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $200.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

