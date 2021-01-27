Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 1.9% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 317.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 149.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 109.3% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.42. 163,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,317. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $200.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.45.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

