Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.87. 510,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,358. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $108,718.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $251,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,466 shares of company stock valued at $644,214 over the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CATY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

