Ccore (CCO) Price Up 42.3% Over Last Week

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 66.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a total market cap of $16,132.28 and approximately $23.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 42.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ccore alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00069142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.98 or 0.00897115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00051312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.57 or 0.04434247 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00015852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018325 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.