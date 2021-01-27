Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Trading Down 5.3%

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) traded down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.79 and last traded at $38.52. 723,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 462,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.69.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.08.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.08 million. Cedar Fair’s quarterly revenue was down 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 43.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,766,000 after buying an additional 1,351,173 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 173.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 502,575 shares during the period. Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,908,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 24.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 626,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 122,323 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.