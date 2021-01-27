Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Trading Down 5.3%

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) traded down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.79 and last traded at $38.52. 723,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 462,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.69.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.08.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 43.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,766,000 after buying an additional 1,351,173 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 173.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 502,575 shares during the period. Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,908,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 24.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 626,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 122,323 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.
Cedar Fair Company Profile (NYSE:FUN)
Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.
