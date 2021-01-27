Celer Network Price Hits $0.0068 on Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $36.11 million and $10.57 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00069437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.85 or 0.00902997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006608 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00051671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,313.43 or 0.04411408 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00015805 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018392 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,304,283,347 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

